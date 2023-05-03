‘They’ll never catch me’: Vegas shoplifter arrested after taunting cops in viral video back on the run again

A Las Vegas shoplifting suspect, who went viral after taunting police during the crime that she would never be caught, is on the run after missing a court date.

“They’ll never catch me,” 51-year-old Nicole Waters was caught on video saying in January as she laughed and walked out of a South Las Vegas convenience store.

Waters was eventually arrested by police but has now skipped a court date and is wanted yet again.

In a video posted by the Las Vegas Police Department on Tuesday, police say that Waters was released on bail after her arrest and has “since disappeared and not shown up for court.”

Waters is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes standing at 5-feet, 5-inches and weighing 190 pounds.

Waters was arrested and charged with burglary of a business and robbery on March 16.

“As a reminder: don’t steal things,” the police department wrote at the time of her arrest.

She was released on bail on March 27.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.