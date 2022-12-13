Thief caught on video stealing electric wheelchair; Maryland police offer $10K reward

Police in Maryland are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from a Montgomery County apartment building.

The theft reportedly happened Oct. 26 in a building on Hampden Lane in Bethesda.

Detectives released video that appears to show a man enter the building and take the wheelchair from the parking garage area.

Electric wheelchairs run from hundreds to thousands of dollars, according to an online search.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-6726 or 240-773-TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.