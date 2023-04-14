Third teacher from Colorado school district dies after suspected meningitis case

A third Colorado teacher from Cherry Creek School District died over the past weekend, as the coroner’s office investigates whether the other two had bacterial meningitis

Willow Creek Elementary School physical education teacher Scott Nash died from unknown causes. Nash also taught freshman baseball at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village.

“Scott has been an invaluable part of our Willow Creek community for the last two years, supporting students K-5 in our physical education program,” principal Mary Whitney said in a letter to parents. “He will undoubtedly be missed by students and staff alike.”

Cherry Creek School District told Fox News Digital that his death was not related to bacterial meningitis.

Eaglecrest High School in Aurora is closed until Monday due to the death of teacher Maddie Schmidt. Arapahoe County Public Health Department found that Schmidt’s symptoms were consistent with meningitis.

Schmidt and fellow faculty member Judith Geoffroy both passed away in the same weekend, but Geoffroy’s cause of death is unknown. Both women worked at the school’s integrated learning center.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office told Fox News Digital that the women’s bodies are undergoing ancillary testing. Their causes of deaths will not be released until the tests are finalized.

The school district is working closely with public health officials to ensure that the community members are safe.

“Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be close contact,” the district said in a statement. “Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

Meningitis occurs when the brain and spinal cord’s protective membranes are infected. Stiff neck, disorientation, high fever and severe headaches are all symptoms.