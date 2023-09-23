This day in sports history: Roger Federer’s last serve; Canadian netminder makes history as first woman in NHL

A tearful Roger Federer sat alongside one of his fiercest competitors, this time as a teammate, as he bid farewell to a legendary career.

A 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer announced in early September 2022 his doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup later that month would be his final professional appearance.

On Sept 23, 2022, the duo wasn’t able to pull off a win against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, but that didn’t matter much to the former World No. 1.

“It’s been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy. I’m not sad,” Federer said at the time. “I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time.”

The final two years of Federer’s career were plagued by injuries. He didn’t compete in any pro events in 2022 and only played in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

“It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said that day. “I would do it all over again.”

Canadian netminder and Olympic medalist Manon Rhéaume made history Sept. 23, 1992, when she became the first woman to appear in a game in one of the four major pro sports leagues.

Rhéaume, 20 at the time, made her NHL debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. In her first period appearance, Rhéaume faced nine shots and allowed two goals in the 6-4 loss.

“I was very nervous. I didn’t think about being the first woman. I thought about doing my best and concentrating on the puck,” Rhéaume said after the game, via The Associated Press.

“I love hockey. That’s why I’m here. When you have this passion, you want to go higher and see what you can do in the big game.”

Rhéaume did not sign a contract with Tampa Bay, an expansion team in 1992, but she later made another appearance the following preseason in a game against the Boston Bruins.

President Donald Trump rescinded the Golden State Warriors’ invitation to the White House Sept. 23, 2017, in a message posted on Twitter after Steph Curry previously expressed he would not attend.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump said in the post. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

The Warriors later released a statement that same day saying they were “disappointed” in Trump’s decision.

“While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

The Warriors won the NBA championship the following season and again skipped the tradition of visiting the White House.