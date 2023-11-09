Threat letter laced with fentanyl sent to Georgia election official, secretary of state says
November 9, 2023/
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says a letter that contains fentanyl has been sent to an elections office in Fulton County.
“We became aware of the situation that there is actually still an envelope that is traveling in the mail and headed towards Fulton County,” he told reporters Thursday. “It has been tested and it did have fentanyl in it.”
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
