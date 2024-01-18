Thunder star Josh Giddey avoids charges from alleged relationship with minor: reports

Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey will not be charged after allegations he was in a relationship with a minor, according to multiple reports.

Newport City police said the matter is closed after an investigation led to a lack of evidence, according to TMZ Sports and News 9 in Oklahoma City.

Internet rumors blew up on Thanksgiving eve to the point where the NBA, and eventually the police, had to investigate.

Photos surfaced of what appeared to be Giddey, 21, hugging a female rumored to be 15 and another with a caption that read “just f—ed josh giddey.”

Giddey avoided questions about the ordeal, but the Thunder allowed him to continue playing.

“With the information we have at this point, that’s the decision we’ve made,” head coach Mark Daigneault said on Nov. 25.

Since the allegations, Giddey has played and started in 24 games, scoring 11.5 points per game.

Giddey was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Neither Newport police police nor Giddey’s agent immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

