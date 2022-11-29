Tiger Woods admits he’s in twilight of golf career, unleashes on LIV’s Greg Norman

Tiger Woods has racked up 15 major championships over the course of his storied career, but on Tuesday he acknowledged that his playing days will soon come to an end.

Woods spoke with reporters ahead of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and was uncharacteristically forthright about not only his personal career, but also the state of the game of golf.

The revelations come on the heels of Woods citing plantar fasciitis when he announced he would withdraw from the Hero World Challenge, an event he co-founded.

Woods also shared that he had two additional surges this year which were related to his ongoing recovery from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle wreck outside Los Angeles in February 2021. He was hospitalized for several weeks following the crash.

The 46-year-old did not disclose details about the two surgeries.

Last year, Woods said during a session with reporters there was a “50-50” chance his leg would have to be amputated.

Aside from the crash-related surgeries, Woods has suffered a variety of injuries over the last several years. The wear and tear on his body now has the golfer looking at the finish line.

“The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it,” he said. “I mean, that’s physically, that’s all I can do.”

Woods did play in three majors this past season, the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

He finished in 47th place at Augusta, withdrew from PGA Championship and missed the cut at the Open Championship.

But Woods said he is pleased with how he was able to perform last season.

“I didn’t expect to play three majors this year,” he said. “We were hoping for just the British Open, but I was able to get two more in there, so that was a big positive.”

He said he planned on competing in The Match and the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie.

When reporters asked his views on how the PGA Tour could co-exist with the LIV Golf tour, he didn’t mince words.

“Right now as it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg (Norman, LIV CEO) there and his animosity towards the Tour itself,” he said. “I don’t see that happening. As Rory (McIlroy) said and I said it as well, I think Greg’s got to leave and then we can eventually, hopefully, have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out.”

Woods also noted that the hostility between the PGA Tour and LIV impeding the sport’s growth.

“Now, what is the best way for our game to grow?” he said. “It’s not this way. But granted, you need to have the two bodies come together. If one side has so much animosity, someone trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?” LIV players’ litigation against the PGA Tour, and the Tour’s countersuit, is expected to take the bulk of 2023 to resolve if no settlements are reached.

“They’re suing us first and we countersued them, so they have to back off the table … and then we’ll have a place to talk,” Woods said. “But their leadership has to change as well. If that doesn’t, then I think it’s going to continue to go down the path that it’s going right now.”

Prior to the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy outlined changes he would like to see in order to bring LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to a place where conversations can begin.