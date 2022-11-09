Tiger Woods announces return to course: ‘See you soon at Albany’

Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods will be returning to competition before the end of the year.

Woods, who last played at the British Open in July, announced Wednesday that he has added himself to the field at the Hero World Challenge in December.

“I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s [Hero World Challenge],” Woods posted to social media. “A big welcome to [Kevin Kisner] and [Tommy Fleetwood] for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany!”

TIGER WOODS, RORY MCILROY TO TAKE ON JUSTIN THOMAS AND JORDAN SPEITH IN THE MATCH

The Hero World Challenge, founded by Woods and his father, will take place in Albany, Bahamas, from Dec. 1 – 4.

The tournament will have a field that includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and returning champion Victor Hovland.

Woods’ announcement comes just a few days after his participation in “The Match” with Rory McIlroy became official.

DUSTIN JOHNSON CLOSES OUT INAUGURAL LIV GOLF SEASON WITH $35 MILLION IN EARNINGS

“Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with [McIlroy] against [Thomas] and [Spieth] to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief,” Woods posted to social media on Monday. “See you boys under the lights on December 10th.”

Woods has competed in just three events in 2022 – all majors – and last missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods’ participation at the Open Championship came just 17 months after his terrifying Southern California car crash in which he almost lost a leg.

Woods, who is 46-years-old, became emotional after the round at St. Andrews, saying that it may be his last time playing in the Open Championship at the iconic course.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be doing this since 1995, and I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods said. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens, but don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. The warmth and the ovation on 18 … it got to me.”

Fox News Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report