Tiger Woods announces return to PNC Championship with son, Charlie, next month

The father-son Woods duo will be back on the golf course next month.

Tiger Woods announced that he and his son, Charlie, are committed to play at the 2023 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 16-17.

It’s an event that the elder Woods has consistently loved playing, even through various injuries that have hindered him from competing full-time in his professional life.

“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie, and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years,” Woods said Wednesday. “Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special.”

Tiger will be in golf shape, as he is committed to playing in his Hero World Challenge, which takes place from Nov. 30-Dec. 3. It’s a tournament Woods has put together for some time, bringing together 20 of the best players in the world.

Last year, Woods wasn’t available to play in the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis. But he sucked up his pain during the PNC Championship, where he was allowed to use a golf cart to play with Charlie.

Charlie is also coming off a Florida high school golf title with his Benedict School teammates. Charlie, 14, is a freshman at the school.

Tiger has recently been caddying for his son during junior golf tournaments, and he’s been feeling good walking around courses.

“My ankle is fine,” Woods told The Associated Press during a recent update about his health. “Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for… all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”

The Woods’ have performed well in the PNC Championship, finishing inside the top 10 in each appearance. The best finish they had was runner-up, which was two strokes behind John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Charlie has been known to showcase his father’s signature fist pumps after making putts as well as whipping his body through his drives.

It will be on full display again in an event that continues to strengthen the bond between father and son on the course.