Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend going to appeals court as sexual harassment lawsuit continues: report

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods, isn’t giving up her legal battle against the star golfer after it was rejected in Florida court.

Herman is reportedly filing an appeal, prolonging her case in which she accuses Woods of sexual harassment following their breakup in October 2022.

The appeal, according to USA Today Sports, was filed on Friday to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida.

Herman’s lawsuit wants her released from the non-disclosure agreement she purportedly signed with Woods in 2017. The judge that rejected her lawsuit twice said that, due to the NDA, she had to settle her lawsuit privately.

Herman’s attorney, Benjamin Hodas, filed a reconsideration request last Wednesday.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held that a party cannot be forced to arbitrate without a finding that she agreed to do so, which means that in this case – with no evidence in the record – arbitration should not be compelled, or, at a minimum, an evidentiary hearing should be held,” the document filed by Hodas states.

Hodas disputes the NDA, while Herman noted that she “doesn’t remember signing it,” per USA Today Sports. However, Judge Elizabeth Metzger, who rejected the lawsuit as well as the reconsideration, said Herman never denied signing one.

“Herman has had the opportunity (to) provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” Metzger wrote in her 11-page opinion.

Court records state that Herman says Woods pursued a sexual relationship with her while an employee of his. Then, she was forced to sign an NDA, or Woods threatened to fire her from her job.

Metzger told Hodas that more information was needed on the matter, but Hodas feared that the NDA would be violated.

Had Herman denied ever signing the NDA, she admitted that a hearing would have been ordered on the issue.

Woods’ attorney, J.B. Murray, said all allegations are “utterly meritless.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.