Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, chides legendary dad about his golf game

Tiger and Charlie Woods fell short of winning the PNC Championship over the weekend as golf fans got to see Team Singh edge out Team Daly for the title.

Charlie Woods, 13, handled the media availability like a pro and even cracked a joke at his legendary father’s expense. The tandem finished 20-under par but was only good enough for an eighth-place tie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I feel like I already knew what he was capable of, and then yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me a little bit,” Charlie said after the tournament Sunday, via PGATour.com.

Tiger added, “I used to be good.”

Tiger Woods made his return to the golf course earlier this year at the Masters and was able to walk the rolling hills of Augusta National more than a year after he suffered a horrifying leg injury in a Los Angeles crash. Woods played a few tournaments after the Masters and showed signs of his old self but could not do enough to get a victory.

FELLOW GOLFER PADRAIG HARRINGTON PREDICTS TIGER WOODS’ FUTURE: ‘HE WILL WIN ANOTHER MAJOR’

Woods was set to play the Hero World Challenge earlier this month but had to withdraw last minute.

He said before the PNC Championship he was really focused on just playing with his son.

“You know, I don’t really care about that,” Woods said, via ESPN, when asked about delaying his recovery following a car wreck outside of Los Angeles in February 2021. “I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and [getting] to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky.”

He would not commit to any tournament on the 2022-23 PGA schedule.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.