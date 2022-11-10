Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, showing off his genes at Junior Golf National Championship

Tiger Woods‘ son may just have a future in professional golf.

Charlie, 13, participated at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship at Koasati Pines Golf Club in Kinder, Louisiana, this week, and was turning heads not just because of his name, but because he clearly has his dad’s genes.

The 15-time major winner’s son piped at least one drive so far beyond those he was paired with in the tournament.

Oh, and Charlie had his dad caddying for him. Not a bad brain to get advice from – Tiger’s 82 PGA Tour wins are tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time.

Charlie finished in 11th place (-1, 14 shots back) out of 33 golfers in the 12-13 age group. Cole Kim from La Crescenta, California, won the tournament by six strokes, shooting 15-under. Charlie shot a 72, 69, and 71 in the three-day tournament.

The father-son duo has participated in each of the last two PNC Championships, where professionals play with a family member.

Tiger and Charlie are “fairly certain” they will play in the tournament this December.