Tiger Woods ties record for consecutive cuts made at Masters, 3-over par for tournament

Tiger Woods will play the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 15-time major winner finished his second round at 3-over par but got a little help from his friend Justin Thomas to make the cut.

“Tiger Woods ties the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters Tournament with 23 (1997-2023), matching Gary Player (1959-1982) and Fred Couples (1983-2007),” the PGA Tour said on Twitter.

On a rainy morning at Augusta, Woods finished his second round with back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes, finishing his round with a 73.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said Saturday after finishing his second round, according to The Augusta Chronicle. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”

Thomas’ bogey on the 17th pushed the cut line to 3-over, allowing Woods to play over the weekend.

Woods is not the only legendary golfer to make the cut, with Couples posting a 2-over 74 on Saturday to make the cut at 1-over par.

“That’s why I come here,” Couples said, according to ESPN. “The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semi-close to making the cut. But that’s my objective, and I did it.”

LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka is the leader after two rounds, shooting a 67 on Friday to finish the day 12-under par.

Jon Rahm is two back of Koepka at 10-under for the tournament.

The third round of the Masters is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, with Woods scheduled to start his round on the 10th tee at 1:06 p.m. ET.