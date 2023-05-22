Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 US Open as he continues to battle injuries

In an expected move, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in June, the USGA announced on Monday.

Woods continues to work through injuries and surgeries he’s been recovering from, including plantar fasciitis and right ankle surgery from April 19 that addressed “post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” which was an injury sustained in his February 2021 car wreck.

While there is no timetable for return, Woods missing The Masters and the PGA Championship this past week led many to believe that he wouldn’t be able to walk the Los Angeles Country Club course in mid-June.

Woods did play in the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished tied 45th, and thoughts began percolating that he may be able to at least compete in all the majors.

Instead, it’s been the only tournament Woods has played all year, and now it’s unknown when he can get back out there to play competitively.

The U.S. Open is a tournament that Woods has won three times in his legendary career, his most recent in 2008. He also won it in 2000 and 2002.

Of course, Woods is still trying to chase down Jack Nicklaus’s 18 major tournament wins. He has 15 for his career, with the most recent coming at the 2019 Masters.

The fourth and final major of the year will be the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23. With Woods seemingly trying to play in just majors as his career dwindles down, that would be the next opportunity to do so.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be defending his only major title of his young career in LA, as he secured the U.S. Open last year. He shot six-under-par, which was one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.