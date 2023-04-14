Tigers’ Javier Baez benched after multiple head-scratching mistakes vs Blue Jays

After multiple base-running gaffes, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had enough of his shortstop Javier Baez in their Thursday night game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baez has not had a good start to the season at the plate, but he got a good barrel on a Chris Bassitt pitch that hit off the left field wall for a double. But Baez didn’t run too hard out of the box, thinking that he had hit the ball over the fence for his first homer of the year.

If that lack of hustle wasn’t enough, Baez later didn’t realize how many outs there were when Akil Baddoo hit a line drive to center field that was easily caught by Daulton Varsho.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baez was jogging to third base while the crowd at Rogers Centre was quickly realizing that he had no clue there was only one out instead of two. Varsho fired the ball back to second to double off Baez, who couldn’t believe the mistake he had made.

When he got back to the dugout, Hinch motioned to Baez to follow him down the tunnel toward the clubhouse and that’s never a good sign for a player.

TIGERS PLACE AUSTIN MEADOWS ON INJURED LIST AS HE DEALS WITH ANXIETY

Baez later emerged from the tunnel, grabbed his things and untucked his jersey as he walked back down the stairs. Those actions alone told you all you need to know: Hinch benched Baez.

Jonathan Schoop entered at third base in the bottom of the third inning, as Nick Maton moved over to fill in at shortstop for Baez.

This isn’t the only base-running head-scratcher Baez has had in this series. On Wednesday night, he didn’t tag up on a play when many believed he should have, and the Tigers weren’t pleased.

Baez’s Tigers career hasn’t been very positive in the 156 games he’s worn the uniform.

A two-time All-Star during his time with the Chicago Cubs, Baez signed a six-year, $140 million deal in December 2022 to bolster the team’s offense. But it’s been the exact opposite, as Baez has notoriously struggled at the dish since last season.

TIGERS SIGN NICARAGUAN PITCHER WHO DOMINATED MLB ALL-STARS IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

He slashed .238/.278/393 with 17 homers and 67 RBI over 144 games. He struck out 147 times, though it was down from his 184 strikeouts, which was fifth-worst in MLB in 2021 with the Cubs and New York Mets.

Baez has caught flak from Tigers fans because some of those strikeouts and misses have been on pitches well outside the zone.

This season, Baez is just 5-for-41 (.122) in 12 games with three walks and one RBI.