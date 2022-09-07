Tigers’ Kody Clemens gets Shohei Ohtani to sign ball after striking out Angels star

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens added his name to the list of players who have gotten the advantage over reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Clemens, who came into the game for the Tigers in the middle of Monday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Angels, caught Ohtani looking at his 68 mph eephus pitch. On Tuesday, Ohtani signed the ball for Clemens.

“What a nasty pitch!” the ball read along with Ohtani’s John Hancock.

Clemens is not the pitcher his father, Roger, was but striking out the MLB superstar was quite a feat.

“I’m just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool,” Clemens said after Monday’s game. “He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me.”

Ohtani initially fouled off a 54 mph pitch, took a 57 mph ball and then fouled another 56 mph offering.

“I mean, obviously can’t do it slow enough for Ohtani. Maybe you can throw it slow and slow and slow and then maybe surprise him with a fastball,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Big smile on Kody’s face, and Shohei tipped his cap.”

The Angels won the game 10-0 and followed up Tuesday with a 5-4 victory.

Ohtani is an MVP candidate again this season. He is hitting .267 with a .891 OPS and 32 home runs. Through Tuesday’s game, he had 135 strikeouts at the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.