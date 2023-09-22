Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera, recovering alcoholic, given $90 bottle of wine by Athletics as farewell gift

The Oakland Athletics are being bashed for their choice of gift for retiring Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera Thursday night.

The 40-year-old Cabrera has been receiving gifts throughout his final MLB season, which has become a common practice for future Hall of Famers when their playing days are coming to an end.

Some of the gifts Cabrera has received include a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed guitar from the Cleveland Guardians, a custom bat from the Cincinnati Reds and, most recently, before heading to Oakland, a replica Walk of Fame star from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When it was the A’s turn to send off Cabrera, they gave him a bottle of Caymus 2020 Sabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, a bottle of wine that sells for around $80-90.

If the wine bottle wasn’t cheap compared to the other gifts Cabrera received, the gesture seemed odd considering he’s a recovering alcoholic.

Cabrera entered a treatment program after the 2009 season and was arrested for DUI two years later.

Cabrera, being his joking self, playfully acted like he was drinking from the wine bottle he was given by A’s manager Mark Kotsay. He saluted the crowd, raising the bottle of wine, and went back to his dugout.

Social media users had a field day.

“Um, aside from it being a cheap gift to a retiring player, Miguel Cabrera is a recovering alcoholic and spent months in a treatment center for it. Why are the A’s giving him wine?” one X user posted.

Another X account added: “The Oakland A’s really gifted Miguel Cabrera an $80 bottle of win as a retirement present. This organization is such a joke.”

The A’s have had a rough go from a PR standpoint, especially in the city of Oakland considering the franchise is focused on moving to Las Vegas. They have the worst record in MLB at 46-107 after being an MLB-worst 60-102 last season.

The Tigers ended up winning the game, 7-3, Thursday night, and Cabrera went 0-for-3 as the designated hitter.

Cabrera has just nine games left before his career comes to an end after 21 years. He’s a shoo-in for Cooperstown after a career that included two league MVPs, four batting titles, a Triple Crown, seven Silver Sluggers and over 3,000 hits and 500 homers.