TikTok basketball star Haley Cavinder silences Indiana crowd after sending Miami to Sweet 16

As the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes were beating No. 1 seed Indiana late on Monday night in the second round of the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament, guard Haley Cavinder stepped up to the free-throw line with a 66-65 lead.

But the Hoosier home crowd was barking at her, and tried to make it a bit personal.

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, both play for the Hurricanes, and many know that because of TikTok. They have a very popular platform on the social media video app, with 4.4 million followers.

So, as Haley Cavinder went through her free-throw routine, she heard “Stick to TikTok!” chants coming from the stands.

But, despite those chants, she swished both free throws. And on the second make, she put her finger up to her mouth to silence the crowd before a timeout was called.

The Cavinder twins posted the clip to their TikTok account on Tuesday.

“The “stick to tik tok” chants go crazy…sweet 16 us,” the captain read with an emoji imitated the silencing act Haley Cavinder did in Indiana.

The Hurricanes would go on to hit more free throws to win the game 70-68 to move on in the tournament, upsetting the top seed on their side of the bracket. Indiana joined Stanford as a No. 1 seed that didn’t make it out of the first two rounds.

Haley Cavinder spent 37 minutes on the floor for the Hurricanes, racking up nine points, eight rebounds and one assist. Hanna Cavinder provided three points, three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench.

Most of the scoring came from Miami’s two forwards, Lola Pendande and Destiny Harden, who had 19 and 18 points, respectively. Jasmyne Roberts had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes.

The Cavinder twins are sure to hear some more chants from the stands when they face Villanova, a No. 4 seed, in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

But they don’t seem fazed by the chants, as they will be ready to silence the crowd once more.