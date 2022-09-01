TikTok car theft challenge: LA police see 85% increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts since 2021

Kia and Hyundai thefts have increased 85% in Los Angeles since 2021, and police are pointing to a national TikTok and social media challenge targeting those vehicles, according to local reports.

TikTok and social media users are posting videos under the hashtag “Kia Boyz,” teaching people how to start Kia or Hyundai vehicles without keys, using the tip of a phone charger or USB cable, prompting juveniles across the country to try and steal those vehicles.

“For the community, the challenge of owning one of these vehicles, we’re asking that you purchase a steering wheel lock,” LAPD Chief Michael Moore said during a meeting, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles. “You can also install an alarm system. The steering wheel lock will offer both a visual and physical deterrent from someone trying to break your glass and into your vehicle.”

Total vehicle thefts in LA have increased 15% since last year and 23% since 2020, according to LAPD statistics.

TIKTOK CAR THEFT CHALLENGE: CHICAGO AREA SEES 767% INCREASE IN HYUNDAI, KIA THEFTS

“The TikTok thing kind of pushed it to the next level,” LAPD Sgt. Juvey Mejia said, according to The Los Angeles Daily News. “Even prior to TikTok, the scam — the method was already out there.”

The trend is occurring in cities across the country. Illinois authorities recently reported a 767% increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in the Chicago area since the beginning of July compared to last year. Charlotte, North Carolina, has recorded a 346% increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts since last year, according to Axios Charlotte.

HYUNDAI HAS A NEW WAY TO PREVENT ITS CARS FROM BEING STOLEN

Last month, a group of four children between the ages of 14 and 17 stole a 2021 Kia Forte from a rental lot in St. Paul, Minnesota, and led police on a highway chase with patrol cars and a helicopter in pursuit. The car crashed as the driver attempted to avoid a stop stick that had been set up in the road, and the group tried to flee on foot before they were apprehended.

The issue stems from the lack of an immobilizer system in some of the vehicles prior to the 2022 model year, mainly 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais equipped with ignitions requiring mechanical keys.

A Hyundai spokesman previously told Fox News Autos the carmaker has expanded a program supporting police departments that are distributing theft-preventive steering wheel locks and has also identified an aftermarket product that addresses the issue.

The Firstech/Compustar security kit “targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles” and disables the starter if the alarm is triggered.