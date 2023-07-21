Timberview High School shooter found guilty of attempted capital murder

A teenager who shot and wounded three people at a Texas high school was found guilty of attempted capital murder.

A jury found suspect Timothy Simpkins guilty on Thursday at a court in Tarrant County.

The charges relate to an altercation that took place in 2021, when Simpkins was an 18-year-old student at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Simpkins drew a .45-caliber handgun during a fight with then-15-year-old classmate Zac Selby and opened fire.

The gunfire critically injured Selby. Additionally, a teacher was hit, and another student was grazed by a bullet. In the ensuing chaos, a pregnant teacher was also reportedly injured.

Simpkins then fled the scene in a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger.

Simpkins turned himself in following an hourslong manhunt, and Arlington police released him after he posted a $75,000 bond.

The jury deliberations took approximately nine hours to reach the guilty verdict, according to local reports.

Simpkins’ family claimed he acted in self-defense, saying Selby had bullied him — but Selby’s family has refuted the accusation.

Footage of the fight reportedly “shocked” the Selby family.

“We’ve seen the video ourselves,” Kathy Selby, the victim’s grandmother, told FOX 4 News. “We were shocked to see the video because we’ve never ever seen him that way before. I’ve never seen him fight with even his sister or his older brother. He’s a mild-mannered, soft-spoken child.”

