Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards lets actions respond to Karl-Anthony Towns’ comments about his diet

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t hold back his opinion about teammate Anthony Edwards’ diet.

Edwards’ response? Some extra work after a game.

Edwards responded with action, not words, after the T-Wolves’ 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night.

After dropping a team-high 34 points with nine assists and three rebounds, Edwards returned to the court with teammate Taurean Prince and shot 100 three-pointers for some extra work.

When that was finished, he hit the stands at the Target Center for some extra cardio.

Towns’ comments about Edwards came after Edwards blamed himself for the team’s loss Monday night against the Spurs. Playing on a back-to-back, Edwards said he didn’t feel physically prepared for the contest, during which he had just nine points in 35 minutes.

Towns said he could do a better job teaching nutrition to his teammate, taking a jab at his eating habits in the process.

“Maybe I can do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That will be on me. I know you all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s—. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes,” Towns said.

Edwards has shown his affinity for fast food, specifically Popeyes, as Towns pointed out.

Popeyes tweeted on the matter Wednesday, saying, “Good luck to every high level athlete who eats Popeyes regardless of what their teammates say.” Yes, it’s gone that far.

The Timberwolves are off to a solid start this season with a 3-2 record and the winless Los Angeles Lakers next on the schedule.

Edwards is the team’s leading scorer after his 34-point performance. He’s averaging 22.8 points per game, while Towns averages 20.4 per game.