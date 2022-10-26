Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t like Anthony Edwards’ diet: ‘We’re high-level athletes’

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs on the second leg of their back-to-back on Monday, and star guard Anthony Edwards, who had just nine points in 35 minutes, took a lot of the blame for the loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns took some blame for his teammates’ diet, too.

When asked about Edwards’ comments about being ready physically for back-to-backs, Towns said that he needs to help Edwards with his diet.

“Maybe I can do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet and everything. That will be on me. I know you all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s—. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes,” Towns said.

Edwards has shown his affinity for fast food, specifically Popeyes as Towns pointed out.

During a press conference in the past, Edwards showed his Popeyes in hand while fielding questions from reporters.

But after social media caught wind of Towns’ comments, the superstar center made sure to say on Twitter that he isn’t “hearing any outside noise.”

Towns just edges Edwards in points per game on the T-Wolves this season, with 20.3 to the guard’s 20.0 in four contests. But Edwards is shooting 43.2% from the field to Towns’ 41.0%.

It’s still early in the season, but Towns, being the leader of the locker room in Minnesota, wants his teammates to be locked in. That includes what’s on the menu each day.