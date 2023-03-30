Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert thinks officials make calls to help other teams: ‘Just so obvious’

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert did not hold back Wednesday night following a 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

In Kevin Durant’s home debut for the Suns, Phoenix outshot Minnesota at the free-throw line, 27-12.

Following the game, Gobert was asked if the difference in the way the first half and the second half were called by the referees made it hard to defend, and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year unloaded.

KNICKS’ ALL-STAR JULIUS RANDLE LEAVES GAME WITH SPRAINED ANKLE AS NEW YORK READIES FOR PLAYOFFS

“It’s not fair. It’s really not fair,” Gobert said, according to the Star Tribune. “Every night. I’ve been in this league for 10 years and I try to always give the benefit of the doubt, but it’s hard for me to think they’re not trying to help [the Suns] win tonight. It’s hard for me to think they didn’t try to help the Warriors win the other night or Sacramento Kings the other night. It’s just so obvious. As a basketball player that’s been in this league for so long, it’s disrespectful.”

In the first half, only 11 fouls were called while 29 were called in the second half.

Suns guard Devin Booker, who finished the night with 29 points, shot 15 free throws, more than the entire Timberwolves team combined.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We understand that we’re not the biggest of the markets and we’re a team that – I think you want to see KD [Kevin Durant] in the playoffs, Steph [Curry] in the playoffs, you want to see LeBron [James] in the playoffs,” Gobert continued. “[The] Timberwolves are not there yet. We got to keep putting our head down, keep playing through that and it’s frustrating for sure, especially for me.”

The loss dropped Minnesota to 39-38 and a full game back of the Golden State Warriors for the 6th spot in the Western Conference.

For Phoenix, Durant’s return was a sigh of relief after the 13-time All-Star suffered a freak injury in warmups before a game against Oklahoma City on March 8.

After missing the last 10 games, Durant struggled from the field, going 5-18 on the night.

“It was hard for me to get sleep today, it was hard for me to stop thinking about the game,” Durant said. “Sometimes you can want it too bad and you come out, start rushing and being uncharacteristic.”

“I’m glad I’m back, I’m glad I’m playing again and being one of the guys. Just building from here.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report