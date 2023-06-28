Titanic sub disaster: US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ recovered from deadly wreckage

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a Wednesday statement that “presumed human remains” were recovered from the site of the Titan submersible wreckage.

“After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing,” the statement reads.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident.”