Titans’ Caleb Farley breaks silence after dad dies in North Carolina home explosion

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley broke his silence on the North Carolina home explosion that killed his father and left another person injured.

Farley shared videos and pictures on his Instagram Stories of his father and those who were remembering him after the tragic incident in Mooresville.

“Daddy you a legend I love you 4L,” he wrote in one of his stories.

In another, he added, “You wasn’t suppose to go out like this pop.”

Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell Kent Greene said earlier Tuesday the explosion occurred overnight in Mooresville. Greene said one person who was seen exiting the home as emergency personnel arrived on the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a hospital.

Family members told WSOC-TV the deceased victim was Farley’s father, Robert. The injured victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Farley was spotted on the scene Tuesday, speaking with officials, according to Queen City News. He reportedly has lived at the house for about a year.

Neighbors told the station they heard a “loud explosion” and smelled gas.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” a neighbor told Queen City News. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

According to property records, the home was listed for about $2 million in 2022 and was only built in 2016. Greene said the home is a complete loss as are some vehicles.

Farley, 24, is originally from Maiden – located about 24.5 miles west of Mooresville, where the explosion occurred. Lake Norman sits in between both towns.

The cornerback attended Virginia Tech before the Titans selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft.