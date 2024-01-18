Titans’ Derrick Henry believes he was ‘close’ to being traded to playoff team during season

The Tennessee Titans are poised to undergo significant changes this offseason.

After a second consecutive losing season, the franchise made the surprising decision to part ways with head coach Mike Vrabel. The team also appears to be ready to move on from superstar running back Derrick Henry and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Both players are set to become free agents at the start of the NFL’s new league year in March.

Henry turned 30 during the 2023 season, but he showed that he was still more than capable of making big plays. The four-time Pro Bowl running back has produced five 1,000-yard rushing campaigns over his past six seasons.

But the franchise appeared to be ready to turn the page during the season. During a recent appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, which is hosted by former Titans players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Henry revealed he learned he was on the verge of being shipped off to a team that is currently in the NFL playoffs.

Compton asked Henry about his potential landing spots. The running back then confirmed that two teams were floated, with a deal with one team possibly being “pretty close” to happening.

“Yeah, I know two for sure,” Henry said. “The other one, I don’t know if that would have happened. But one of them, I felt like it was pretty close. A lot went down between … that little saga with the trade.”

Henry’s name was the subject of a variety of trade rumors during the late October deadline, but the star running back ultimately stayed in Tennessee.

The Titans did trade star defensive back Kevin Byard to the Eagles, which some viewed as a sign the organization was preparing to move off several key players.

NFL Media reported that the Titans received an offer for Henry at some point during the season but the compensation was likely a sticking point.

Henry is a two-time NFL rushing yards leader. In October, Henry climbed to the No. 2 spot on the all-time rushing yards list in franchise history. Henry surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell’s 8,574 rushing yards. Titans legend Eddie George remains the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

Henry racked up 9,502 yards over the past eight years with the Titans.

