Titans’ Mike Vrabel addresses coach Todd Downing’s DUI arrest, declines questions about alcohol on team plane

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel would not comment about alcohol being present on the team plane during a press conference Friday after offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with drunken driving hours after the team’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Vrabel made a statement to open Friday’s press conference, saying he has been in talks with Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and the league about Downing’s arrest.

“I’ve spoken to Todd. I’ve spoken to Ms. Amy. Jon and I have been in communication with her, with the league. The league has policies with regards to these incidents, and we’ll make sure the league has all the information that they need.”

Vrabel declined to comment further on the situation “out of respect to the legal process” and the league’s process.

“I will say, however, we all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as coaches and players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions, and we understand that.”

Vrabel was asked by one reporter about the Titan’s policy of providing coaches and players rides home, regardless of the time of day.

“That’s something they had before I got here and something that we continue to have. So yes, that’s something that’s provided through our ownership and the team,” Vrabel said.

Downing, who joined the Titans in 2019, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after Tennessee Highway Patrol officers noticed his vehicle speeding on Interstate 65 southbound.

Law enforcement said officers “observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle.” Downing was arrested and charged with speeding and driving under the influence.

Flight records show the Titans’ return flight to Nashville landed at 2:07 a.m., just over 20 minutes before Downing was pulled over, according to Yahoo Sports.

Vrabel declined to comment on whether alcohol was served on team flights, citing the ongoing investigation.

He also declined to comment about any potential discipline from the team or league.