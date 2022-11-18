Titans’ offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested, charged with DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and speeding just hours after the Titan’s Thursday night victory over the Green Bay Packers, according to law enforcement.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said troopers on Interstate 65 noticed “a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed” going southbound near Moores Lane at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

After making contact with the driver, identified by police as 42-year-old Downing, the trooper “observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle.”

Downing was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of driving under the influence and speeding.

Jail records showed Downing was released just before 7 a.m.

The Titans had traveled to Green Bay, where they defeated the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night. However, flight records show their return flight to Nashville landed at 2:07 a.m. – just over 20 minutes before Downing was pulled over, according to Yahoo Sports.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement, via ESPN.

Downing joined the Titans in 2019 as a tight ends coach. In 2021, he was named offensive coordinator.