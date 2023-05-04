Titans’ Ryan Tannehill sounds off after Tennessee drafts QB for second straight year: ‘Little bit of déjà vu’

For veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, watching his team select quarterbacks when the draft rolls around is becoming all too familiar.

Last year, the Titans traded up to add Malik Willis in the third round. In the 2023 draft, Tennessee jumped at the opportunity to grab former Kentucky signal caller Will Levis after he fell out of the first round.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon sent picks Nos. 41 and 72 and a 2024 third-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the 33rd and the 81st selections. The team used the No. 33 pick on Levis.

Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday that his situation heading into the 2023 campaign is similar to what he experienced last year.

“Yeah, we’ve been down this road before so it’s definitely a little bit of déjà vu,” Tannehill said Wednesday.

The 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year dealt with injuries last season, but finished the year with 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 12 games.

But, there has been a level of uncertainty swirling around Tannehill’s future all offseason.

The 34-year-old has become an expensive part of the Titans‘ roster. Under the current terms of his contract, he will have a $36 million cap hit in 2023.

Tannehill was not exactly pleased when Tennessee decided to bring in Willis to potentially challenge him for the starting role.

“We’re competing against each other,” Tannehill said of Willis last year. “We’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way then that’s a great thing.”

Seeing another quarterback walk into the facility this year certainly did not make Tannehill more comfortable.

But, Tannehill has been present for OTAs and appears to remain focused on what he can control.

“My job is to get ready to go win football games and that’s what I’m going to do each and every day,” Tannehill noted. “As players, you got to control what you can control – and that’s doing the best you can.”