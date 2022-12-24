Titans-Texans kickoff pushed back one hour due to power outages in city

The Christmas Eve kickoff between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans is being pushed back one hour due to power outages in Nashville.

The game was originally scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, with the NFL now setting the kickoff for 2:00 p.m. ET.

“Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today’s game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT,” the Titans said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office in an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium. Gates are currently open and fans are welcome to enter.

“At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors.”

Earlier in the morning on Saturday, the mayor of Nashville, TN, called for the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans due to unprecedented cold temperatures that have brought about power outages in the city.

The Tennessee Valley Authority directed local power companies to reduce load on Saturday.

Mayor John Cooper then called for the Titans to postpone the game.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue,” Cooper said on Twitter. “All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the [Titans] to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors.”

“TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps.”

Saturday’s game at Nissan Stadium may be one of the coldest on record, with temperatures expected to be in the low 20s throughout the day.

“The Titans are exploring a number of measures to minimize non-essential power around the stadium,” the NFL said in a statement.

The coldest temperature on record at kickoff in Nissan Stadium was 23 degrees, according to The Tennessean.

On Friday night, the Nashville Predators of the NHL played their game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The arena was powered by generators, according to the Nashville mayor.

The Titans are 7-7 on the season and hold a one-game lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

On Friday, it was reported that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had undergone surgery on his injured ankle this week. He will miss Saturday’s game against Houston.