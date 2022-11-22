Titans’ Todd Downing will remain offensive coordinator following DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel says

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing will keep his job after getting arrested for drunken driving following the team’s latest victory over the Green Bay Packers, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday.

During a press conference with reporters, Vrabel confirmed that Downing would remain in his current role with the Titans for the time being, pending the NFL’s investigation into his DUI arrest.

“We’ll continue forward with how things were – as Todd our offensive coordinator,” Vrabel said.

TITANS’ OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TODD DOWNING ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER WIN OVER PACKERS

“Now those things can change. I want to make sure that everybody understands that, at any point in time, when we hear from the league or the legal process, those things could obviously change.”

Downing, who joined the Titans in 2019, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after Tennessee Highway Patrol officers noticed his vehicle speeding on Interstate 65 southbound.

Law enforcement said officers “observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle.” Downing was arrested and charged with speeding and driving under the influence.

“We all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as coaches and players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions, and we understand that,” Vrabel said of Downing’s arrest last week.

Flight records show the Titans’ return flight to Nashville landed at 2:07 a.m., just over 20 minutes before Downing was pulled over, according to reports.

Vrabel previously declined to comment on whether alcohol was served on the team flight, citing the ongoing investigation.