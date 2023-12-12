Titans’ Will Levis leads team to improbable win over Dolphins: ‘Hope America liked what they saw’

Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis threw a late touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, completed the 2-point conversion and completed two clutch passes to set up a Derrick Henry go-ahead score to help the team to a shocking 28-27 victory Monday night over the Miami Dolphins.

Levis threw for 327 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Hopkins with 2:40 remaining in the game. After the Dolphins went three-and-out, Levis connected with Hopkins for a 36-yard completion and a 16-yard completion to Chigoziem Okonkwo. Henry then ran for the touchdown.

“Awesome. We knew we had an opportunity to do something special tonight on national television. Probably our last prime time game. Hope America liked what they saw,” Levis said after the game.

Henry punched in the scores when the Titans needed him the most. He had two touchdowns to go along with 35 rushing yards.

Hopkins showed up like the star he is. He had seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Tyjae Spears added six catches for 89 yards.

The defense held strong and sacked Tua Tagovailoa to force Miami to turn the ball over on downs.

Tagovailoa was 23-of-33 with 240 passing yards. He was sacked five times, including three from Titans linebacker Harold Landry III.

Miami took a huge hit on offense earlier in the game when Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury. He tried to play through it but couldn’t manage the pain well enough to consistently be on the field. He was held to four catches for 61 yards.

Raheem Mostert ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee showed some life in the playoff hunt, improving to 5-8 on the season. Miami fell to 9-4.

