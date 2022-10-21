Todd Gurley says he’s likely done playing football, no retirement papers officially filed

Ex-Rams and Falcons running back Todd Gurley is likely calling it quits from football, he confirmed during an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano Friday.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that one,” Gurley said when asked if he was done.

Gurley was then asked to confirm he was done with football and would not be returning to the NFL, and he responded “Yeah, most definitely.”

Throughout the last several days, Gurley took to Twitter to thank current and former NFL players, which fueled speculation of a pending retirement.

Gurley said the tweets were a show of thanks.

“I just wanted to show gratitude, man, because there’s a lot of guys that’s on this earth, and especially as all alpha males, we don’t show the love that we’re supposed to. I just wanted to let those guys know that I appreciate them for everything that they’ve done for me, just from an inspirational level, just from watching those guys when I was four or five years old.

“We don’t do that a lot, man. We don’t pick each other up, we don’t congratulate each other. We see each other postgame and that’s pretty much it. I just wanted to let everybody know that I appreciate everybody.”

Gurley’s career lasted six seasons.

He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. One year later, during the 2018-2019 season, he led the entire NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns. He also caught four touchdowns for 580 yards that season.

As a key part of the Los Angeles Rams offense, Gurley helped propel the team to the Super Bowl to cap the 2017 season. But, Gurley only saw limited action in the Super Bowl.

The Rams’ offense struggled in the 2018 Super Bowl and lost to the Patriots 13-3. After the game, the Rams revealed Gurley was suffering from arthritis in his knee.

Knee issues continued to plague Gurley during his 2019 campaign. He transitioned into more of a red zone threat and finished the 2019 season with 857 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

The Rams then released him, and he signed with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2020-2021 season. He played in 15 games that year and rushed for 678 yards, scoring nine touchdowns.

Gurley played college football at Georgia. During his time in Athens, he amassed an impressive 3,285 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns and totaled 615 receiving yards.

Injuries were also a part of his standout career at Georgia, and he entered the NFL recovering from an ACL injury.

But Gurley did rush for 1,102 yards on his way to earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Rams selected Gurley No. 10 overall in the 2015 draft, when the franchise was in St. Louis. He ended his NFL career with 6,082 rushing yards.