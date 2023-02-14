Todd Monken named Ravens’ offensive coordinator after back-to-back championships with Georgia Bulldogs

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken to be its next offensive coordinator after he helped the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back college football national championships.

The Ravens made the announcement on Tuesday, nearly a month after parting ways with Greg Roman following four seasons as the OC in Baltimore.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

Monken returns to the NFL following three years in the college ranks where he called plays for an offense that averaged 501.1 yards and 41.1 points per game in 2022.

Over the last two seasons, Georgia’s offense averaged 39.8 points and 472.0 yards per game with 198.1 rushing yards per game.

Prior to his stint at Georgia, Monken was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

The Ravens have entered the offseason with uncertainty on the offensive side of the football after the departure of Roman and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract situation up in the air.

While Jackson will become a free agent in March, Baltimore has made it clear they intend to work on a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL MVP.

“Our focus is to get a long-term deal done,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in January, adding they are not “going to talk about” entertaining trades “at this point.”

“We’re excited to again start up negotiations with Lamar Jackson,” he added.

For Georgia, a familiar face will be the next offensive coordinator in Athens, with multiple reports pointing to offensive analyst Mike Bobo taking over as OC.

Bobo was the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007-2014.

