Tom Brady apologizes for comparing playing in the NFL to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized Thursday over comments he made earlier in the week where he likened playing in the NFL to “going away on deployment in the military.”

During his weekly press conference with reporters, Brady opened up before taking questions by addressing comments he made on Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“Before we start, can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words. And I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it in a certain way. I apologize.”

During the episode, Brady was joined by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durrant who began to speak about the difficulties of playing at an elite level and balancing life off the court/ field.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military,” Brady interjected. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’ And there’s only one way to do it.”

He continued: “Whatever you may say – ‘Oh man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season’ – The reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done.”

Brady declined to elaborate when asked by a reporter about what he meant when comparing the two.

“To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” he said. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

Brady’s performance has been scrutinized this season as the veteran quarterback’s 23rd season has been surrounded by rumors of a potential split from wife Gisele Bündchen.

His marital issues have been a topic of conversation since he announced he was coming out of a brief retirement to return for a third season with the Bucs. According to reports, the decision has led to tensions between the two.

