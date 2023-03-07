Tom Brady bats away comeback rumors, new kitten taking up his time

Tom Brady laughed off rumors he would entertain an NFL comeback, writing in a tweet he had no time to even think about returning to the sport he dominated for more than two decades.

Brady announced in February he was “retiring for good” after he wrapped up a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In recent weeks, he’s treated his daughter to a new kitten adopted from a shelter.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” he said in a tweet.

Rich Eisen on Monday put forth some of the buzz he heard at the NFL Scouting Combine during his show, as he counted down the top rumors, which included Brady and Philip Rivers’ potential return. Eisen cautioned that people are “so eager” to talk at the combine and thus spin rumors.

He said he heard the Brady rumor from “multiple people” before diving into what he was talking about.

“No. 1 rumor I heard at the combine, not in terms of a lot of chatter, but this one just blew my mind, Tom Brady may not be done after all,” Eisen said. “There was a couple people who were just like ‘hang on, just you wait.’”

Eisen said he was also told to keep an eye on the Miami Dolphins. Rumors suggest the team could be willing to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa, which initially linked them to a potential run at the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

“Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple of birdies,” Eisen added.

For what it is worth, ESPN reported Brady filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and the NFL Players Association.