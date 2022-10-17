Tom Brady blames ‘execution’ issues for loss to Steelers: ‘We didn’t earn the win’

Tom Brady lamented the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ lack of execution on offense in the team’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Brady was 25-for-40 with 243 passing yards and a late touchdown pass to Leonard Fournette. The team was 4-for-14 on third downs and only 1-for-4 in the red zone. He showed his frustration on the sideline toward the end of the first half, cursing at his offensive line.

After the game, Brady told reports the stagnant offense was what sunk the Buccaneers.

“I think it’s just execution. We have to play a lot better. It really doesn’t matter if you run it, if you throw it, you throw it outside, you throw it inside, run it inside, run it outside, it’s an execution game,” Brady explained. “You either make the play or you don’t. There’s too many plays we’re not making.”

Brady said the team did not make enough plays to “earn” the victory.

“We didn’t earn it. We didn’t earn the win so. It’s a game of earning it,” he said. “It’s a game of playing well, performing well and we’re just not doing a good job of it. I don’t think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of. We’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figured out why.”

Tampa Bay ran 68 players, seven more than the Steelers, and had the ball only two seconds longer than Pittsburgh.

“I think losing comes down to, obviously, scoring less points than the other team. You evaluate why you scored less points than the other team,” Brady said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the Steelers or the Chiefs. You can look at this and say why didn’t we score more points? Well we didn’t do well in the red area, first of all. We didn’t do good, we were 2nd-and-goal at the 1 and we didn’t do a good job there. We had other red-area opportunities and we didn’t do a good job there. We had opportunities on 3rd-and-short to extend drives, we didn’t do well there.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing if you’re not making the plays then it doesn’t matter if it’s the Steelers, the Chiefs, the Packers or the Saints it’s either you make the plays or you don’t, it’s a production business.”

The Buccaneers will look to break out of their slump against the Carolina Panthers next week. Tampa Bay has dropped three of their last four.