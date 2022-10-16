Tom Brady, Bucs suffer stunning loss to Steelers behind stiff defense, Mitchell Trubisky touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the shocking upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with the help of Mitchell Trubisky, who replaced an injured Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky replaced Pickett in the third quarter and threw a clutch touchdown pass to Chase Claypool in the fourth quarter that extended their lead to eight points with 9:55 to go. Pittsburgh would hold off Tampa Bay despite their late touchdown, 20-18.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trubisky was 9-for-12 with 144 passing yards and the touchdown pass. Pickett, who was diagnosed with a concussion, was 11-for-18 with 67 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the first quarter. Harris added 42 yards on the ground in the win.

Claypool had an excellent game. He caught seven balls on seven targets for 96 yards and the key touchdown.

The Steelers’ defense held the Buccaneers to just 18 points despite giving up 304 total yards.

TOM BRADY SET FOR BUCS-STEELERS MATCHUP, HEADS FOR ACRISURE STADIUM

Tom Brady was 25-for-40 with 243 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Leonard Fournette late in the game, which cut the Steelers’ lead to two points. Devin Bush batted away a two-point conversion attempt, which ultimately sunk the Buccaneers.

He also fumbled the ball once.

Brady was seen cursing at his offensive line toward the end of the second quarter.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Fournette had 63 yards on the ground and six catches for 38 yards. Chris Godwin added six catches for 95 yards, and Mike Evans had four catches for 42 yards.

Pittsburgh improved to 2-4 on the year, and Tampa Bay fell to 3-3.