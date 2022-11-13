Tom Brady, Bucs take down Seahawks in Germany

Tom Brady made history when he stepped onto the field in Munich, Germany, on Sunday and he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will leave the European nation with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady’s touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the fourth quarter was just enough to push past the Seahawks, 21-16, to get back to .500 and take off some pressure in the race for the NFC South division title.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner became the first quarterback to start three regular-season NFL games outside the U.S. with the league’s first trip to Munich. He had previously played in Mexico and England. He didn’t disappoint in the game.

Brady got things started nicely for the Buccaneers with a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones in the first quarter, with Leonard Fournette putting together a touchdown to finish a 13-play drive to go up 14-0 in the first.

Seattle managed to kick a 55-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 11 points in the third quarter. In the fourth, Brady found Godwin for his second touchdown. But Seattle had another opportunity to get back into the game.

Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett for a 21-yard touchdown pass and the failed two-point conversion cut the deficit to 12 points. After Brady threw his first interception in 400 pass attempts, Smith found Marquise Goodwin for an incredible 19-yard touchdown pass and cut the Bucs’ lead to five points.

Seattle failed to stop Rachaad White on the Buccaneers’ ensuing drive and Tampa Bay was able to secure the win.

TOM BRADY SLIPS, CALLED FOR TRIPPING ON FAILED BUCS TRICK PLAY VS SEAHAWKS

Brady, who criticized his team’s effort in the days leading up to the game, told NFL Network’s Sara Walsh after the win that he was pleased by what he saw out there.

“The big guys up front played great,” he said. “Receivers played great. Everyone made plays. We ran the ball great. So, that’s what we need to do. I’d say we left a little out there on the interception, a few other opportunities in the red area.”

Brady was on the receiving end of an embarrassing play when he slipped trying to catch the ball on a trick play. He was then penalized for tripping Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who made the play.

“I slipped,” Brady said. “I wouldn’t have caught it anyway, but I tried to tackle him or at least prevent him from getting the interception.”

He finished 22-for-29 with 258 passing yards and two touchdown passes. White led the team with 105 rushing yards on 22 carries. Fournette had 57 yards on the ground. Godwin had six catches for 71 yards to lead the team.

Smith finished 23-for-33 with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 22 rushing yards. DK Metcalf led the team with six catches for 71 yards. Lockett had three catches for 42 yards.

Tampa Bay moved to 5-5 with the win and Seattle fell to 6-4.