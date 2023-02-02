Tom Brady by the numbers: Breaking down the NFL legend’s notable statistics

Tom Brady appeared to have wrapped up his illustrious NFL career Wednesday when he announced in a video he was “retiring for good.”

Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP and two division titles. He finished with a losing record in 2022 for the first time in his career as a starter but still managed to drive the Buccaneers to the postseason.

They lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL legend’s voice crackled while he was sitting on the beach talking into his phone and addressing the millions and millions of people who watched him on game days — whether it was for the Michigan Wolverines, New England Patriots or the Buccaneers.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in the video. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So … I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

“I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady posted several photos of his family, friends, teammates and coaches on his Instagram story.

The 45-year-old set several records in his NFL career, some of which may never be broken. The numbers around Brady are remarkable and should be celebrated by anyone who watched him play the game.

Some of the numbers that stand out:

—

The number of times Brady finished a season with a losing record as a starter. It came in the final season of his career with the Buccaneers. It’s also the number of games he played during his rookie season in 2000 as a backup to Drew Bledsoe.

The number of times he decided to walk away from football

The number of MVPs he won over the course of his NFL career and the number of his first-team All-Pro selections. It’s also the number of Super Bowls he lost — twice to Eli Manning’s New York Giants and once to Nick Foles’ Philadelphia Eagles.

The number of times he led the league in passing yards, including in the 2021 season, when he posted a career-high 5,316 yards. It was also the number of games he sat out for his “Deflategate” suspension.

The number of Super Bowl MVPs he won and the number of times he led the league in passing touchdowns.

The number of Super Bowl titles Brady won during his career.

The number of years Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

The number Brady wore with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

The number of Pro Bowls to which he was selected.

The number of division titles he has as a starting quarterback.

The number of seasons he played in the NFL and the age he was when he started his NFL career.

The deficit Brady and the Patriots faced in Super Bowl LI in 2017 when the team pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The number of wins he had in playoff games.

The age at which he became the oldest player to win an NFL MVP

Brady’s age during this week’s retirement announcement.

The number of different receivers he threw touchdowns to.

The year Michigan won the national championship. Brady was a backup to Brian Griese at the time.

The pick in the NFL Draft where the Patriots selected him out of Michigan.

The number of wins he had as a starting quarterback.

Brady threw for 505 yards in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a Super Bowl record.

Where Brady was selected in the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. Brady was a solid catcher in high school but chose to pursue football instead

The number of touchdown passes he threw during his career during the regular season, an all-time record.

The year he was drafted.

The year he replaced Drew Bledsoe as the Patriots’ starting quarterback and changed the course of history.

The year he’s eligible for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The number of passing yards he recorded during his career in the regular season, an all-time record.

Brady’s career earnings from his playing career, according to Spotrac.