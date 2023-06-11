Tom Brady drills MrBeast’s drone with football on $300M yacht

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as YouTube sensation “MrBeast,” might be the reason why NFL legend Tom Brady comes out of retirement.

MrBeast’s latest video for YouTube involved the different types of luxury on the high seas, and that led to a run-in with Brady and his kids on a $300 million yacht.

And what’s a meeting with Brady without some spirals, even if it is on the deck of a vessel.

While MrBeast dropped his opportunity to catch a perfectly thrown ball from Brady – a chance not many get to have now that he’s retired from the NFL – he decided to put the future Hall of Famer on the hot seat.

MrBeast had a drone circling the yacht, and he said that Brady had to knock it down with a thrown football. Brady even challenged himself.

“If I hit this drone first try, maybe I should come out of retirement,” Brady said.

“You’re gonna miss,” Brady’s daughter, Vivian, said to her dad.

But just as fans have seen so many times, when Brady needs to make the throw, he does it. The drone went into the ocean after Brady clipped it with his pass, and everyone celebrated, including the man who recovered it in the water.

Brady also tried throwing a football to a friend of MrBeast on a jet ski from the yacht, and it was a perfect toss that hit him right in the chest. But MrBeast’s friend couldn’t haul it in, which caused some laughter on the yacht.

Brady may have said he’d think about coming out of retirement, but he likely didn’t mean it. He was adamant that his second stint of retirement was for real this time around, after quickly changing his mind last offseason to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s been enjoying his time down, especially with his children, as MrBeast’s video shows.