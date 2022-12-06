Tom Brady engineers Bucs’ comeback victory, stuns NFL world

For 23 years, Tom Brady instilled a fear in opposing teams that no matter how far behind he and his team are in any given game he will always be back to come back to win.

He did it again Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback led the team on a comeback victory in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Brady had both of his touchdown passes in the final frame.

The NFL world was stunned once again by Brady’s magic.

Brady finished 36-for-54 with 281 passing yards and the two touchdown passes. He had an interception right before the end of the first half.

The Buccaneers star was unhappy with a punt that began the fourth quarter and all the Saints really needed to do was to get another field goal on the board and it would’ve put more pressure on Tampa Bay.

But Brady engineered a 10-play, 91-yard drive to cut the deficit to six points. The drive ended with a touchdown pass to Cade Otton. On the team’s final drive, Brady led an 11-play, 63-yard drive. That drive ended with a Rachaad White touchdown pass.

Tampa Bay moved to 6-6 with the win while New Orleans fell to 4-8. The Buccaneers now have a stranglehold on the NFC South lead.