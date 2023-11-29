Tom Brady enthusiastically accepts Morgan Wallen’s invitation for a friendly round of golf: ‘LFG’

A round of golf between an NFL legend and country music star is in the works.

On Wednesday, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady accepted Morgan Wallen’s offer to hit the links in a friendly golf match after the former New England Patriots quarterback posted a video on Instagram showcasing his skills using Wallen’s music as a soundtrack.

“When we playing a match??” Wallen said on social media, sharing the post.

“LFG,” Brady said in response.

Brady is no stranger to the golf course.

He’s played in The Match, a celebrity exhibition tournament, several times and won for the first time in 2022 alongside New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He’s also been paired with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson twice.

Brady has also had some time to work on his game.

He retired from the NFL in February, vowing this time it was “for good.”

Brady recently made headlines after criticizing the “mediocrity” he has seen in the NFL during an appearance on “The Stephen A. Show.”

“I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past,” he said. “I think the coaching isn’t as good as it was. I don’t think the development of young players is as good as it was. The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game. So, I just think the product, in my opinion, is less than what it’s been.”

Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh ring in his first year there. He retired after his third season with the team.

