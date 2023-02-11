Tom Brady files official retirement paperwork with the NFL, NFLPA: report

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady filed a letter with the NFL and NFLPA confirming his retirement, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move makes Brady eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

Last week, Brady announced he was retiring from football “for good” after 23 seasons.

After his short-lived retirement last year, speculation continued to swirl about whether Brady would return to the game.

The 45-year-old posted an emotional video Feb. 1, saying, “I’ll get right to the point right away. I’m retiring for good.”

The retirement paperwork helps end much of the speculation surrounding a potential return to the NFL.

Brady is one of the most decorated NFL players in history and holds every major passing record. He has also won more Super Bowls than any single franchise has won.

The former Michigan standout played in a record 10 Super Bowls and has been named a Super Bowl MVP five times. Brady was a league MVP three times.

He was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2009 and has been named to an All-Pro roster six times. He has racked up 89,214 passing yards and 251 wins over the course of his unprecedented career.

In May 2022, Brady agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst after he’s done playing in the NFL. But, earlier this week, Brady said he does not plan on jump into the broadcast booth until 2024.

“I think, for me, I want to be great at what I do. And even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me,” Brady said Monday during an appearance on “The Herd.”

Whenever Brady decides to begin his broadcasting career, he is expected to call games alongside current lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Last year, Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers just 40 days after he announced his retirement. At the time, he said he was returning for “unfinished business.”