Tom Brady gives his ‘best pitch’ to Aaron Judge as free-agent slugger’s next move looms

Aaron Judge was in attendance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night and had a brief discussion with Tom Brady.

Photos captured Judge and Brady talking in the tunnel. The free-agent slugger was wearing a Mike Evans jersey to support the wide receiver who supported him after he broke Roger Maris’ American League home-run record during the regular season.

Judge had a night off, which means he gets to take in a game in Florida while his representatives try to get the best offer from prospective teams pursuing him as their big prize going into 2023. The latest report on Judge came earlier Monday as rumors suggested the slugging outfielder could have already garnered a nine-year deal worth more than $300 million.

The Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have been among the teams mentioned to be interested. Both Judge and Brady are from California.

Brady joked on Twitter on Tuesday he gave his “best pitch” to Judge. In the video, he asked Judge to “come play tight end for us tonight.”

Instead, Judge got to witness Brady pull off a stunning comeback against the Saints to win 17-16. He threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the win.

In October, Judge appeared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast and received a ton of support from Brady about how he was able to navigate the regular season.