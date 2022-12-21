Tom Brady gives his take on Patriots’ disastrous play in shocking loss to Raiders

Tom Brady might not play for the New England Patriots anymore, but he did see how they lost their latest game in shocking fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go!” Podcast, Brady reacted to seeing the Patriots‘ botched lateral play, where Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones caught the backward throw from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and took it to the house to win the game.

“That was crazy, and I was part of the one in Miami in [2018] when we lost at Miami on the Miami Miracle,” Brady said. “It was just so improbable for that to happen. I saw that highlight as I was driving home from the game yesterday. It’s just sports, man. You never know. You never know. Anything can happen.”

Many were questioning why the Patriots didn’t throw a Hail Mary at the end of regulation, as they were on their own 45-yard line. Head coach Bill Belichick replied, “Couldn’t throw it that far,” which basically threw quarterback Mac Jones under the bus.

Instead, a draw was called for running back Rhamondre Steven who took it more than 20 yards before dropping the ball back for Meyers.

From there, Brady has a feeling as to what was going through his head.

“You think, ‘Oh, someone tossed me the ball, I have to make a play.’ Sometimes that’s the worst thing when you say, ‘I’ve got to make a play. I’ve got to make a play.’ The play was obviously to go to overtime,” Brady explained. “That’s sports. It goes from, ‘Oh my God, tackle that guy’ to ‘Oh my God, we got the ball’ and then the Patriots are saying, ‘Tackle that guy’ and they couldn’t get him on the ground.”

The game would’ve went to overtime if the Patriots just kept possession at the end. The Raiders tied it up at 24 apiece with a touchdown on the previous drive, but in miraculous fashion, they won it outright before an overtime coin flip was necessary.

Brady, of course, has been linked to the Patriots recently. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and if he isn’t going to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there has been some speculation that he would finish out his career where it all started in Foxborough.

Until that time comes, though, he’ll keep watching highlights of his former squad while worrying about making the playoffs with his current one. The Bucs are leading the NFC South right now despite a 6-8 record.