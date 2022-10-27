Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson share mutual respect ahead Bucs-Ravens matchup: ‘I think he’s got a great future’

When Tom Brady first announced his retirement in February, he seemingly passed the torch to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, saying “You’re next” in a social media post. Now, the two will face off for just the second time ever on Thursday night.

Brady shared his praise for the young quarterback when he was asked by reporters Tuesday about the message he posted on his Instagram stories at the time.

“He’s an amazing player and he challenges defense. He has a really unique skill set – his ability to improvise, make plays with his legs, extending plays, and they do a good job with that offense,” Brady explained.

“They have a good defense. They run the ball extremely well. He’s obviously very dangerous with the ball in his hands, and they’ve got some weapons too. It’s a tough challenge for our defense. We’re going to have to play a real complimentary game, play tough, hard-nosed football, and try to get a win.”

When pressed further to explain what prompted him to single Jackson out, Brady said: “I just think very highly of him. I think he’s got a great future.”

Brady only played against Jackson in 2019 in his final season with the New England Patriots, the same year Jackson was voted NFL MVP. The Ravens defeated the Pats 37-20.

During his press conference with reporters on Tuesday, Jackson said that while he has not had the chance to speak with Brady off the field, his praise “means a lot.”

“I was saying, ‘hopefully I’m next to win the Super Bowl.’ You know, [he’s] got seven of them. Hopefully that’s what I’m next [for]. That’s what I was hoping,” Jackson said of the social media post.

“A Hall of Fame quarterback, like I said, the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), of course. It means a lot.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an uphill battle against the Ravens’ defense. The Bucs are tied for 25th in the league in scoring at just 17.7 points per game and managed just three points against the struggling Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“Well I think scoring points is the obvious thing we’re trying to do – we just haven’t done a great job at scoring points. We all got to do a better job at that,” Brady said Tuesday.

“It’s not good enough [for] what we’re trying to accomplish. So, however you get it in – run it, throw it – the objective is to score more points than the other team. We just haven’t done a great job with it, thus far.”