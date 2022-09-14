Tom Brady on emotions about returning for Year 23: ‘It’s not like I have 10 years left’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was only retired for 45 days before telling his team that he would be coming back. It’s an emotional time for one of the greatest players of all time — he knows the clock is ticking on his career.

On the “Let’s Go!” podcast with legendary sportscaster Jim Gray on Monday, Brady discussed those emotions and how they are more heightened now than they have ever been.

“I’m just really feeling intensely my emotions,” he said. “And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end — and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that and there’s no decision to be made, [but] it’s not like I have 10 years left.

“I definitely don’t have that. So, all these, I just am never going to take for granted, you know?”

There was a report that Brady would likely again retire following this season, per NFL Network.

Brady made a trip to the Bahamas to “make good” on a promise he made to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, NFL Network reported.

Over the last two weeks, the tabloids speculated their marriage had been on the rocks given Brady’s decision to return to football. But the legendary NFL superstar had maintained he would play until he was 45 years old, and if everything stays status quo, he would do just that.

He also took an 11-day excused absence from the Bucs during training camp because he had “a lot of s— going on.”

“We’re all not sure whether we’re going to be here next year or not, that’s the reality for every player, every coach, every parent,” Brady said in August. “You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have.”

Brady was as fired up as ever in Dallas on Sunday Night Football, where his Bucs dominated the Cowboys, 19-3, for their first victory of the season. Brady finished the game with 212 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception.

Brady has said in the past that he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. He’s at that mark now and the drive to finish on a high note is palpable, as shown on Sunday night.