Tom Brady on the possibility Aaron Rodgers steps away from football: ‘I hope he doesn’t retire’

Earlier this month, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady announced he was “retiring for good,” but he does not want to see another quarterback call it quits.

During a recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Sirius XM, Brady shared his thoughts about the possibility of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepping away from football.

“You know what, I hope he doesn’t retire,” Brady said. “I think the league needs good quarterbacks and he’s one of the greats. If he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league. He’s an incredible player.”

Rodgers is coming off a somewhat disappointing season in which Green Bay finished with a losing record and failed to make the NFL playoffs.

The four-time league MVP has played all of his 18 seasons with the Packers, but the last couple of offseasons have been filled with conversations about the power struggle between the quarterback and the organization.

The 39-year-old reportedly would consider a trade if he does decide to keep playing, but does not want to stay in Green Bay. The Jets recently reached out to the Packers to inquire about Rodgers’ availability, according to ESPN.

“I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said Feb. 7 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers also said he would embark on a “darkness retreat” as he tries to come to a decision about his playing future. He detailed how he expects to find clarity during the period of isolation.

“I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate,” Rodgers said. “All things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness.”

Brady said he understands that Rodgers has to go through the process that works best for him in order to come to a decision.

“Everyone has their different processes they go through,” Brady said of Rodgers’ decision on the podcast. “And you know what, I think we all need to get off our phone a little bit more. I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence and a little more peace.

“However he’s going about it, good for him. Everyone’s got their unique way to process the season. It’s very intense for all of us, and everyone gets to choose what they want to do.”

Rodgers suffered a thumb injury, which seemed to have an impact on his 2022 campaign.

The veteran quarterback completed 64.6% of his passes this season for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also finished the year with career-low 91.1 quarterback rating.