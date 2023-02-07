Tom Brady opens himself up to razzing from former NFL colleagues over underwear selfie

Tom Brady may be the greatest NFL player of all time, but it did not preclude him from being mocked on social media for his recent sultry selfie.

He kicked off his retirement with an underwear selfie to promote his Brady Brand line of underwear products. It was his first photo since he announced he was “retiring for good.”

However, the brutality of the internet came for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots star.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill jokingly compared him to Antonio Brown, who has posted explicit content since he walked off the field and left the Buccaneers at the end of the 2021 season. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward joked Brady was gonna start and OnlyFans.

He posted a photo of himself on the corner of his bed in his Brady Brand underwear with a blue ocean over his shoulder.

“Did I do it right,” he wrote on Twitter, tagging former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

Brady made his retirement announcement last week in an emotional video.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in the video. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

“I wouldn’t change a thing.”